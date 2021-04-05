For the First Time Ever, Actors of Color Swept the Film Categories at the SAG Awards

Last night, April 3rd, history was made at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. For the first time since the awards show started in 1995, people of color won the four main film acting categories—Daniel Kaluuya, the late Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and Yuh-Jung Youn swept the film portion of the pre-taped show, thus setting a new standard for award show diversity.

Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn's won the SAG for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, making her the first Asian woman to take home that award. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actors Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman took home both lead actor awards. And Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for his supporting role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

"I don't know how to describe my feelings," Youn said while accepting her award. "I've been recognized by Westerners. It is very, very honored especially by my [fellow actors] chose me as a supporting actress...I'm very pleased and happy."

And Davis had the best reaction to winning Best Actress for Ma Rainey. She thanked playwright August Wilson for creating a story that "leaves a legacy for actors of color."