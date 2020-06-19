Awards & Events

Whether you want to check out all of the quirkiest runway looks from New York Fashion Week, or browse though celebrity pics from the latest movie premieres, HelloGiggles has all of the red carpet photos and celebrity news you'll want to read from award shows and events like the Golden Globes, Oscars, Emmy Awards and more. Want to know who's nominated for Best Actress this year, or how to recreate Jennifer Lawrence's amazing SAG Awards makeup? We'll bring you that too, along with the latest fashion trends and throwback moments from awards shows of years past.

Most Recent

There's a Really Good Reason You Won't See Jennifer Aniston at the Emmy Awards
After everything that's happened, who could blame her?
These Are the Best Dressed Stars From the Met Gala Carpet
This year's Met Gala came back full force after having to take a break because of COVID. Held on September 13th, fashion's biggest night of the year brought out the biggest stars as well. This year's theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and while not *everyone* on the carpet felt in theme, many of them did. And even some of those who didn't have an obvious tie to Americana still looked incredible. For some of our favorite looks from this year's Met Gala, keep reading.
Elliot Page Looked Happier Than Ever to Be Wearing a Suit to His First Met Gala
Such a fitting Met Gala debut.
Billie Eilish Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment on the Met Gala Carpet
The look was *also* inspired by her favorite Barbie, of course.
We Just Have Some Questions About Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look
Are we sure it's really her in there?
Simone Biles Said It "Just Sucks" That the Olympics Didn't Go as Planned for Her
She said, though, that she knew it was in the team's best interest to pull out when she did.
Advertisement

More Awards & Events

Simone Biles Said the Support at the Olympics Showed Her a "Different Side of Gymnastics"
She thanked her teammates for being there during "the lowest of lows at the height of my career." 
This is What Allyson Felix Has to Say After the Olympics About Pregnancy Discrimination
The gold-medalist is working hard to get parents the pay and support they deserve.
See the Sweet Moment Allyson Felix Was Reunited With Her Daughter After the Olympics
Katie Ledecky Is More Than Just a Gold-Medal-Winning Swimmer
Team USA Women Dominated the Medal Count at the Tokyo Olympics
Allyson Felix Closed Out the Tokyo Olympics With Her Record-Setting 11th Medal

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Shared the Sweetest Moment After Team USA Basketball's Win

And Rapinoe's interview during the gold medal game at the Olympics is even sweeter.

All Awards & Events

Watch New Zealand's Rugby Team Perform a Traditional Haka After Their Olympic Gold Medal Win
MyKayla Skinner Dedicated Her Olympics Silver Medal to Teammate Simone Biles
McKayla Maroney Revealed She Competed in the 2012 Olympics on a Broken Foot
Simone Biles Made Her Triumphant Return to the Olympics, Winning Bronze in Balance Beam
Team USA Gymnast Jade Carey Wins Gold in Olympics Floor Finals
Simone Biles Shared on Instagram Just How Terrifying the "Twisties" Can Be
Jonathan Owens Calls Girlfriend Simone Biles His "Champ" in the Sweetest Message of Support
Leslie Jones' Olympics Commentary Is Truly the Best Part of the Games
Simone Biles' Heartfelt Response to All the "Outpouring Love" Nearly Made Us Cry
Team USA Gymnast Sunisa Lee Wins Gold in the Olympics All-Around
Katie Ledecky Made History by Winning Olympic Gold in the 1500-Meter Freestyle Swim
Simone Biles Withdrew From the Olympics All Around Finals, but We've Never Been More Proud of Her
The Sweet Meaning Behind the Goggles This Team USA Swimmer Wore to Win Gold at the Olympics
The Girl Who Went Viral for Skateboarding in a Fairy Costume at Age 7 Is Now an Olympic Medalist
Simone Biles Withdrew From Olympic Gymnastics Team Finals for a Medical Issue
Here's When to Tune In to See Team USA Gymnasts Compete at the Olympics
Here's Why You Won't See the Team USA Gymnasts at the Olympics Opening Ceremony
Mj Rodriguez Made History as the First Trans Star to Earn a Lead Acting Emmy Nom
Allyson Felix Will Cover Childcare Costs for Fellow Olympians, Which Is Both Inspiring and Infuriating
Here's Where to Buy the Cute Underwear Olympians Are Wearing This Summer
Sha'Carri Richardson Is Left Off the Olympic Relay Team and Will Not Go to Tokyo
Sha'Carri Richardson Responded to Her Suspension From the Olympic Team
Serena Williams Is Officially Not Competing in the Tokyo Olympics
Lil Nas X Had the Best Night Ever at the BET Awards, and Twitter Is Living for It
Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Will Be the First Transgender Athlete to Compete in the Olympics
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright HelloGiggles. All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com