Home
Chevron Right
Jessica Smith
Chevron Right
Jessica Smith
Share
Jessica Smith
Why I gave up drinking for a year after being sexually assaulted
Article
Planned Parenthood provided the sex education that my late mother was never able to give me
Article
I tried transcendental meditation for two weeks — here’s what happened
Article
Here are some exciting things you can do around the country if you're by yourself on Thanksgiving
Article
How it feels when you realize you've outgrown trick-or-treating
Article
Here are 9 costumes everyone wore for Halloween five years ago
Article
Art therapy has helped me defeat the voices that tell me I'm not good enough to be alive
Article
We need to talk about the fetishization of the tattooed alt-girl
Article
I kept a diary while binge watching the entirety of "Twin Peaks" season one in a single weekend
Article
These are the women who taught me to embrace androgynous style
Article
This is what your back to school wardrobe looked like in 2010
Article
Why Stevie Nicks' solo debut, "Bella Donna" still matters to me — and to music — today
Article
Let's reminisce about TV's best high school cliques and characters
Article
10 empowering album covers that put women's strength front and center
Article
10 goth women in pop culture who will give you all sorts of ~witchy vibes~
Article
12 badass lady crafters making Pinterest-worthy items we totally need
Article
An artist is turning painful breakup quotes into delicious desserts
Article
