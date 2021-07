Robin Raven is an author and journalist. Her work can be seen in The Washington Post, USA Today, Reader's Digest, Grok Nation, Paste Magazine, and many other publications. Robin is the author of Santa's First Vegan Christmas. She is also the author of The Kindness Workbook: An Interactive Guide for Creating Compassion in Yourself and the World; it will be published by Adams Media/Simon & Schuster on December 14, 2021.