How a Gen Z Activist Is Eliciting Change in Her Youth Community
The former strategist for Kamala Harris' campaign talks about self-care, activism, and community building.
Generation Next
From the ways they spend their time to the ways they communicate (hello, TikTok!), members of Gen Z lead very different lives than the rest of us. But as HelloGiggles' Generation Next explores, there's a lot we can learn from them—whether it's their need for mental health support, their drive for self-expression, or their commitment to making the world a more inclusive place for all.
Here's Capricorn's Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
From this earth sign's steamy connection to the air sign that needs to communicate more.
Here's Virgo's Compatibility With Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
From the fire sign that provides anxiety to the water sign that's a surefire match.
'Body Talk' Author Katie Sturino Wants You to Know Your Body Is Not Your Problem 
"Would you say, 'You look like shit today' to a friend? So don't do it yourself."
Why Corinne Foxx Had to Advocate for Her Own Endometriosis Surgery
"I was told by so many doctors that I was making it up in my head."
How to Celebrate the Summer Solstice, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
It's time to take action, thanks to Cancer season.
6 Things You Should and Shouldn't Do If You Want to Survive Your Saturn Return
An astrologer breaks down her complete guide to this cosmic transit.
13 AAPI-Owned Lifestyle Brands You Need to Add to Your Shopping List ASAP
From home goods to yummy foods and everything in between.
The Game Plan: Meet The Players Changing Gaming's Patriarchal Status Quo
Female gamers are often under-recognized and discredited within their male-driven industry, but we're closing the gap. Nearly 41 percent of all gamers in the United States are women. That's why this month, we're highlighting the women who are changing the gaming industry in The Game Plan. Here, we're giving you expert advice on gaming systems, a look into the world of E-girls, and the surprising ways gaming can affect your mental health. Play on.
17 Cheap Video Games You Can Buy Without Breaking the Bank
Because having a stress-relieving hobby shouldn't cost you your life's savings.
9 Women in Space to Follow on Instagram to Make Your Feed Feel Out of This World
From astronauts to space engineers, here's how these women are showing new generations a path to space.
What to Get Your Mom for Mother's Day, Based on Her Zodiac Sign
She deserves the perfect gift, after all.
How a Muslim Woman Wants Allies to Support Her Community During Ramadan
"It's about educating [yourself] and celebrating it with them and letting them feel heard."
Everything to Know About Wearing a Mask Outdoors After the CDC's New Statement
With the new CDC mask mandate, the updated data states some changes to your outdoor activities.
26 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for All Types of Personalities
Whether she needs more sleep or loves to wear jewelry, these present will be perfect.
15 First Mother's Day Gifts to Get for the New Mama in Your Life
New mom, who dis?
26 Oscar Trivia Questions to Ask During Your Virtual Watch Party
The event is this Sunday, so it's time to plan your at-home event.
Why a Sexual Wellness Expert Believes Masturbation Is a Form of Meditation
"Carving out time for self-pleasure is one of many ways women can hold space to cultivate their life force."
How to Talk About Race and Racism With Your Family, According to Experts
"The goal is to move through these disruptions with greater clarity, understanding, and empathy."
How This 20-Year-Old Is Training to Become the First Person to Land on Mars
Alyssa Carson talks mental health, women in Stem, and studying to be an astronaut.
The Two Things This Beauty Expert Wants Brands to Do to Support Black Women
Blake Newby talks self-care and her journey with mental health as a beauty writer.
What Self-Care Looks Like When You Have MS
"I was waking up with massive headaches, numbness in my hands and odd parts of my body."
This is How a Bad Mattress Can Affect Your Health, According to Sleep Specialists
Plus, the four affordable options you can shop now.
This Down Syndrome Activist Is Helping Students Learn How to Treat Others With Respect
"It's okay to be who you are. I am proud of who I am, and what I am doing."
