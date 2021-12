Pia is the Sr. Beauty and Fashion Editor at HelloGiggles. She has held positions at Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, Prevention, and People en Español, and has written for Elite Daily and Bustle. She received a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing from New York University and her Master of Science in journalism from Columbia University. Pia enjoys sharing dog memes, reading mystery books, and practicing yoga. Follow her on Instagram @piavela_