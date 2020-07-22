Olivia Harvey

Olivia is a freelance writer and award-winning screenwriter from right outside Boston, Massachusetts. When she's not writing, Olivia enjoys sewing, listening to comedy podcasts, and watching Keira Knightley's entire film repertoire on repeat.
Cara Delevingne Opened Up About Being Homophobic Before Accepting Her Sexuality
Article
"The idea of being same-sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself."
Advertisement
Demi Lovato Shares the Heartbreaking Stories of Past Sexual Abuse in New Documentary
Article
"It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"
Nearly 70% of Reported Anti-Asian Incidents in the Past Year Were Against Women
Article
Almost 3,800 racist incidents against the AAPI community were reported between March 2020 and February 2021.
Gayle King Says Prince Harry Finally Spoke to Prince Charles and Prince William
Article
But according to King, the conversations have not been productive thus far.
Bebe Rexha’s Instagram About Body Positivity Will Inspire You to Love Yourself
Article
Bookmark her post to read on a down day.
Elliot Page Opened Up About How Transitioning Actually Saved His Life
Article
Getting top surgery, Page said, was "not only life-changing but lifesaving."
Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at a Twitter Troll Who Wouldn't Stop Arguing With Her
Article
She thought she was starting a casual conversation—guess not.
Michelle Obama Hopes for “Forgiveness and Healing” for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Article
She says she wasn't completely surprised to hear about the racism within the royal family.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 2021 Oscars Are Already Making History With These Much-Deserved Nominations
Article
Including huge nods for Viola Davis, Emerald Fennell, and Chloé Zhao.
Here’s Why People Are Upset About Billie Eilish’s Record of the Year Win at the Grammys
Video
Eilish said Megan Thee Stallion should have won...where have we heard this before?
Jennifer Garner Has a Firm Opinion on an ‘Alias’ Reboot That Fans *Definitely* Need to Hear
Article
Bring it back! Bring it back!
Okay, It Might Be Happening: Rihanna Reportedly Filed a Trademark for Fenty Hair
Article
It's no new music, but it's definitely *something.*
Taylor Swift Just Dropped a Clue About Her Top-Secret Grammys Performance
Article
Swift won't be alone on stage come Sunday.
Twitter Is All Up in Its Feelings Over the Shocking 'Grey's Anatomy' Midseason Premiere
Article
It was...too much to take.
Our First Look at Macaulay Culkin in 'American Horror Story' Has Us Even More Confused
Article
What does it all mean?!
Advertisement
Demi Lovato Said Her Failed Engagement Gave Her an Unexpected “Sense of Relief”
Article
The fact that this relationship didn't work was "a huge sign" for the singer.
‘Harry Potter’ Star Katie Leung Says Publicists Told Her to Deny Getting Race-Related Hate
Article
Her publicists told her, "If you get asked that, just say it's not true, say it's not happening."
Prince William Finally Spoke Out and Claims the Royal Family Isn’t Racist
Article
He also said he hasn't talked to Prince Harry since the interview aired.
Emilia Clarke Totally Shut Down a Facialist Who Pressured Her About Getting Fillers
Article
"I showed her the door."
Selena Gomez Opened Up About Feeling Violated by Paparazzi as a Teen
Article
"[Retaliating is] exactly what the paparazzi want."
Surprise! Chloë Sevigny Got Married Last Year in the Chicest All-Black Outfit We’ve Ever Seen
Article
She tied the knot just days before the lockdown.
Demi Lovato Opened Up About the Misconceptions Surrounding Her Addiction
Article
She described her addiction as a "destructive coping mechanism."
Advertisement
Elon Musk Shared a Rare Family Photo With Grimes, and Baby X Æ A-XII Got So Big!
Article
X Æ A-XII may end up growing up in a town called Starbase.
Twitter Really, Really Wants Oprah to Interview Britney Spears Next
Article
Let the group manifesting begin.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Unbothered and in Love in Latest Family Picture
Article
They've spoken their truth, and they're ready to move on.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com