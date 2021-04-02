Kara Durst

Skip to content
weekly horoscope
Your Weekly Horoscope, April 4th to 10th: Expect to Make a Big Choice That Will Affect Your Whole Life
Your Weekly Horoscope, April 4th to 10th: Expect to Make a Big Choice That Will Affect Your Whole Life
blake newby interview
The Two Things This Beauty Expert Wants Brands to Do to Support Black Women
The Two Things This Beauty Expert Wants Brands to Do to Support Black Women
Sofia Carson and Cameron Boyce in Descendants
Sofia Carson Opened Up About Making the New ‘Descendants’ Without Cameron Boyce
Sofia Carson Opened Up About Making the New ‘Descendants’ Without Cameron Boyce
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Dropped Clues for New Music and Fans Decoded It in Seconds
Taylor Swift Dropped Clues for New Music and Fans Decoded It in Seconds
Saved by the Bell
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Slammed an Old ‘Saved by the Bell’ Episode for a Good Reason
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Slammed an Old ‘Saved by the Bell’ Episode for a Good Reason
how to make friends online
How to Make Friends Online and Not Feel Super Awkward About It
How to Make Friends Online and Not Feel Super Awkward About It
beach waves curling wand
Hair Dressers Say This $33 Curling Wand Is a 'Game Changer' for Easy Beach Waves
Hair Dressers Say This $33 Curling Wand Is a 'Game Changer' for Easy Beach Waves
cosmetic infidelity botox fillers
People are Hiding Cosmetic Work from Their Partners—and it’s Not for the Reasons You Think
People are Hiding Cosmetic Work from Their Partners—and it’s Not for the Reasons You Think
mom with autism spectrum
Why Growing Up With an Autistic Mom was an Invaluable Gift
Why Growing Up With an Autistic Mom was an Invaluable Gift
Rege-Jean Page in Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page Won't Be in Season 2 of 'Bridgerton,' and We're Devastated
Regé-Jean Page Won't Be in Season 2 of 'Bridgerton,' and We're Devastated
demi lovato dancing with the devil video
Demi Lovato Recreated Her Overdose For a New Music Video, but Not Everyone's a Fan
Demi Lovato Recreated Her Overdose For a New Music Video, but Not Everyone's a Fan
Lauren Graham and Dax Shepard
Lauren Graham Spilled All the Details on What It's Like to Be Dax Shepard's Neighbor
Lauren Graham Spilled All the Details on What It's Like to Be Dax Shepard's Neighbor
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz Opened Up About the Plus Side of No Longer Making Movies
Cameron Diaz Opened Up About the Plus Side of No Longer Making Movies
Charithra Chandran and the Queen in Bridgerton
The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Cast Just Added Another Leading Lady
The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Cast Just Added Another Leading Lady
how to stop excessive sweating
Can You Permanently Reduce Sweating? Here's What Dermatologists Say
Can You Permanently Reduce Sweating? Here's What Dermatologists Say
Mercury in Aries 2021
Mercury Is Entering Aries—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign
Mercury Is Entering Aries—Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign
best new books april 2021
The 10 Best New Books to Read in April
The 10 Best New Books to Read in April
reese witherspoon
The Classic Sunglasses Reese Witherspoon Always Wears Are on Sale Right Now
The Classic Sunglasses Reese Witherspoon Always Wears Are on Sale Right Now
sonequa-martin-green interview
Sonequa Martin-Green Knows the Impact Her Natural Hair Can Have on Television
Sonequa Martin-Green Knows the Impact Her Natural Hair Can Have on Television
shampoo for split ends
If You’ve Gone Months Without a Haircut, Shoppers Say This Shampoo Will Work Magic on Your Split Ends
If You’ve Gone Months Without a Haircut, Shoppers Say This Shampoo Will Work Magic on Your Split Ends
hairstyles for thin hair
27 Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Bring to Your Hairstylist ASAP
27 Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Bring to Your Hairstylist ASAP
Beyonce
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Could *Actually* Be Twins in This Cute Kissy-Face Selfie
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Could *Actually* Be Twins in This Cute Kissy-Face Selfie
amy schumer covid vaccine
Amy Schumer’s Inspiring People to Wear Their Fanciest Gowns to Get the COVID Vaccine
Amy Schumer’s Inspiring People to Wear Their Fanciest Gowns to Get the COVID Vaccine
Barbie Ferreira
It Must Be Bob Season—Barbie Ferreira Just Chopped Her Hair Short
It Must Be Bob Season—Barbie Ferreira Just Chopped Her Hair Short
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Says Fans Have a Hard Time "Accepting" That She Isn't a Kid Anymore
Millie Bobby Brown Says Fans Have a Hard Time "Accepting" That She Isn't a Kid Anymore
