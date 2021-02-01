Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
HelloGiggles
HelloGiggles
Beauty
Fashion
Lifestyle
Love
Entertainment
News
The Pretty
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Newsletters
Logout
Login
Close
Explore HelloGiggles
HelloGiggles
HelloGiggles
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
A purple shampoo hack that will truly keep your blonde hair from going brassy
Read More
Next
10 Reasons Why You're Dreaming About Your Ex
3. Your dream is a symbol of a bigger problem.
Read More
Next
7 ways to clean gunky earrings to make your bling sparkle like new
Read More
Next
Beauty
Previous
Beauty
See All Beauty
10 tricks to make your hair look super shiny and healthy
Makeup
Hair
Skin Care
Uniquely You
Fashion
Previous
Fashion
See All Fashion
6 cute, non-boring ways to tie a scarf
Shopping
Lifestyle
Previous
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Fire, water, earth, or air—here's what your zodiac element reveals about you
Astrology
Money & Career
Tech
Travel
Nostalgia
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
The Well
Adulting
Love
Previous
Love
See All Love
15 ways your relationship changes after the honeymoon stage ends
Relationships
Dating
Friends
Sex IRL
Entertainment
Previous
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
15 movies about love that are actually super depressing
Celeb
Movies
Music
TV Shows
Books
News
The Pretty
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Newsletters
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Chevron Right
Jill Powell
Share
Jill Powell
All Jill Powell
I'm Sabrina Carpenter's Makeup Artist, and This is How I Keep My Skin in A-List Shape
I'm Sabrina Carpenter's Makeup Artist, and This is How I Keep My Skin in A-List Shape
Read More
Next
7 Times Harry Styles Proved He's Actually Our Feminist Prince
7 Times Harry Styles Proved He's Actually Our Feminist Prince
Read More
Next
I Tried the TikTok-Loved $9 Mascara and My Lashes Have Never Looked So Long and Full
I Tried the TikTok-Loved $9 Mascara and My Lashes Have Never Looked So Long and Full
Read More
Next
Amy Schumer Shared Her “Cute” C-Section Scar on Instagram and Moms Chimed In to Agree
Amy Schumer Shared Her “Cute” C-Section Scar on Instagram and Moms Chimed In to Agree
Read More
Next
Dustin Diamond Dead After Battle With Cancer
Dustin Diamond Dead After Battle With Cancer
Read More
Next
I’ve Been Using Daphne Bridgerton’s Exact Blush for Months — and I’m Hooked
I’ve Been Using Daphne Bridgerton’s Exact Blush for Months—and I’m Hooked
Read More
Next
Kate McKinnon Just Proved That 2021 Is Still Weird as Hell in Her ‘SNL’ Cold Open
Kate McKinnon Just Proved That 2021 Is Still Weird as Hell in Her ‘SNL’ Cold Open
Read More
Next
Tracee Ellis Ross Says One Coat of This Mascara Gives Her All the Volume She Needs
Tracee Ellis Ross Says One Coat of This Mascara Gives Her All the Volume She Needs
Read More
Next
The Internet Came to Chloe Bailey’s Defense After She Cried on Instagram Live Over Hate Comments
The Internet Came to Chloe Bailey’s Defense After She Cried on Instagram Live Over Hate Comments
Read More
Next
The 10 Best New Books You Should Read in February
The 10 Best New Books You Should Read in February
Read More
Next
Halle Berry Called Zendaya “Proof Positive” That Hollywood Is Changing for the Better
Halle Berry Called Zendaya “Proof Positive” That Hollywood Is Changing for the Better
Read More
Next
Your February Tarot Card Reading, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Your February Tarot Card Reading, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Read More
Next
These Are the Exact Products I Use to Give My Straight AF Hair a Ton of Volume
These Are the Exact Products I Use to Give My Straight AF Hair a Ton of Volume
Read More
Next
Khloe Kardashian Showed Some Love to Her Stretch Marks in a Sexy Bikini Photo
Khloe Kardashian Showed Some Love to Her Stretch Marks in a Sexy Bikini Photo
Read More
Next
Kelly Rowland Gave Birth to Her Second Son, and His Birthday Is Extra Special
Kelly Rowland Gave Birth to Her Second Son, and His Birthday Is Extra Special
Read More
Next
Blake Lively Called Out Designers Who Couldn’t Fit Her Body After She Gave Birth
Blake Lively Called Out Designers Who Couldn’t Fit Her Body After She Gave Birth
Read More
Next
Your Weekly Horoscope, January 31st to February 6th: A Roller Coaster of Emotions Will Occur
Your Weekly Horoscope, January 31st to February 6th: A Roller Coaster of Emotions Will Occur
Read More
Next
Dating Someone With Anxiety? Here's What You Need to Know
Dating Someone With Anxiety? Here's What You Need to Know
Read More
Next
'90s Outfits That Would Make the "Friends" Cast So Proud
'90s Outfits That Would Make the "Friends" Cast So Proud
Read More
Next
Rebel Wilson Said People Treat Her Differently Now That She’s Lost Weight
Rebel Wilson Said People Treat Her Differently Now That She’s Lost Weight
Read More
Next
Grimes *Tried* to Cut Her Son’s Hair, but She's “Not Sure” It Went Too Well
Grimes *Tried* to Cut Her Son’s Hair, but She's “Not Sure” It Went Too Well
Read More
Next
Ashley Tisdale Opened Up About All the Hate She Got After Her Nose Job
Ashley Tisdale Opened Up About All the Hate She Got After Her Nose Job
Read More
Next
These Press-On Nails Will Help You Fake Long, Healthy Nails in Under 5 Minutes
These Press-On Nails Will Help You Fake Long, Healthy Nails in Under 5 Minutes
Read More
Next
AOC Just Dropped Her Skincare Routine
AOC Just Dropped Her Skincare Routine, Which Includes an Under-$20 Serum
Read More
Next
Amazon Shoppers Say This $14 Snail Mucin Eye Cream Gives Their Skin a ‘Mini Facelift’
Amazon Shoppers Say This $14 Snail Mucin Eye Cream Gives Their Skin a ‘Mini Facelift’
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://hellogiggles.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.