Jessica DeFino

Jessica DeFino is a pro-skin/anti-product beauty reporter on a mission to destroy beauty standards. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, Allure, and more — but she saves her most ~scandalous~ articles for her newsletter, The Unpublishable.

Clean Beauty May be Non-Toxic, but it Still Sells Toxic Beauty Standards
"The entire industry—natural, synthetic, all of it—is engineered to sell impossible standards." 
I Try To Be An Ethical Beauty Consumer—Here's What I Actually Buy
My 22 natural, minimal, low-waste must-haves.
Do You Need to 'Silicone Detox' Your Beauty Routine?
Here's how you can cut out this unnecessary ingredient.
Sorry, But Pimple Patches Are Worse Than You Think
They can over-dry your skin and they're terrible for the planet.
Paleo Skincare Isn't a Thing Yet, but Here's Why It Should Be
"If modern, processed food was messing with the health of my body, was modern, processed skin care messing with the health of my skin?"
These Are All the Weird Ways Your Skin is Talking to You, According to Experts
Every blemish, bead of sweat, and goosebump is a message from your body. Here’s what it all means.
This Is the Easiest Way to Make Your Haircare Routine More Eco-Friendly, According to Experts
Don’t let plastic combs and brushes pollute your regimen. Try these four eco alternatives instead.
BLK+GRN Is Changing the Face of Clean Beauty—This Is How
The all-natural, all-Black-owned marketplace has been quietly decolonizing the clean beauty scene for three years.  
Before the Wellness-as-Beauty Boom, There Was Ayurveda
Do you know the ancient origins of your favorite skincare and wellness ingredients?
The definitive guide to supporting your skin barrier (from someone who nearly destroyed theirs)
How to heal hormonal acne holistically in 6 easy steps
The sneakiest skin care chemical of all could be causing your breakouts
I created a 10-step skincare routine without any skincare products—here's how
A clean beauty approach.
How to make a budget skincare routine entirely from food
You don’t have to be rich to switch to a clean beauty routine
How many skincare products do you actually need?
Looking for a natural hair dye? Dye your hair with flowers
How natural ingredients saved my skin after a steroid prescription wreaked havoc on it
I now declare glitter makeup cancelled (but not for the reason you think)
Wait, are dead skin cells actually a good thing?
This is what finally got me to stop biting my nails
The fool-proof way to figure out if a beauty product is clean
Advertisement
How to adopt a zero-waste beauty routine
