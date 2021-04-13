Skip to content
This Purple Shampoo Hack is a Game-Changer for Brassy, Blonde Hair
This Purple Shampoo Hack is a Game-Changer for Brassy, Blonde Hair
You've been doing it wrong.
Read More
10 Reasons Why You're Dreaming About Your Ex
10 Reasons Why You're Dreaming About Your Ex
3. Your dream is a symbol of a bigger problem.
Read More
7 ways to clean gunky earrings to make your bling sparkle like new
7 ways to clean gunky earrings to make your bling sparkle like new
Read More
Beauty
Beauty
See All Beauty
5 reasons why you're getting boob acne
and how to treat it fast
Makeup
Hair
Skin Care
Uniquely You
Beauty Crush Awards
Fashion
Fashion
See All Fashion
Best Online Swimsuit Brands
For Every Body Type and Activity
Shopping
Clothing
Shoes
Stylish Steals
Accessories
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Fire, water, earth, or air—here's what your zodiac element reveals about you
Fire, water, earth, or air—here's what your zodiac element reveals about you
Astrology
Money & Career
Tech
Travel
Nostalgia
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
The Well
Adulting
Love
Love
See All Love
15 ways your relationship changes after the honeymoon stage ends
15 ways your relationship changes after the honeymoon stage ends
Relationships
Dating
Friends
Sex IRL
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
15 movies about love that are actually super depressing
15 movies about love that are actually super depressing
Celeb
Movies
Music
TV Shows
Books
Awards Shows and Events
News
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Newsletters
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
LIVE
Home
Chevron Right
Genesis Rivas
Share
Genesis Rivas
All Genesis Rivas
Beach Weather Is Finally Here — and So Is Sustainable Swimwear From Everlane
Beach Weather Is Finally Here, and So Is Sustainable Swimwear From Everlane
Beach Weather Is Finally Here, and So Is Sustainable Swimwear From Everlane
Read More
Rebecca Taylor dresses
Score Celeb-Loved Spring Sundresses for 60% Off Until Saturday Only
Score Celeb-Loved Spring Dresses for 60% Off Until Saturday Only
Read More
best-picture-oscar-nominations
Here’s Where You Can Stream This Year's Oscar Nominees for Best Picture
Here’s Where You Can Stream This Year's Oscar Nominees for Best Picture
Read More
skincare for boobs
TikTok Is Making Boob Skincare Go Viral—Here's Why
TikTok Is Making Boob Skincare Go Viral—Here's Why
Read More
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland and Baby Noah Shared a
Cute Matchy Moment in This Sweet Instagram Video
Kelly Rowland and Baby Noah Shared a
Cute Matchy Moment in This Sweet Instagram Video
Read More
virtual date ideas
Virtual Dates Just Got Way Less Awkward Thanks to These New Dating App Features
Virtual Dates Just Got Way Less Awkward Thanks to These New Dating App Features
Read More
amazon customer swimsuits
Amazon Just Unveiled Its Most-Loved Swimwear of 2021 — Here’s Everything Worth Buying Under $50
Amazon Just Unveiled Its Most-Loved Swimwear of 2021—Here’s Everything Worth Buying Under $50
Read More
ashley graham
Ashley Graham’s Go-To Curl Cream Is Also Her Fave for Her Toddler
Ashley Graham’s Go-To Curl Cream Is Also Her Fave for Her Toddler
Read More
Lance Bass
LOL, Twitter Is Roasting the ‘Circle’ Cast for Not Knowing Who Lance Bass Is
LOL, Twitter Is Roasting the ‘Circle’ Cast for Not Knowing Who Lance Bass Is
Read More
Prince Philip with Prince William and Prince George
The Royal Family Shared a Rare Photo of Prince Philip With His Great-Grandchildren
The Royal Family Shared a Rare Photo of Prince Philip With His Great-Grandchildren
Read More
Lil Nas X
The Way Lil Nas X Described Coming Out to These Kids Is Just So Pure
The Way Lil Nas X Described Coming Out to These Kids Is Just So Pure
Read More
future of independent nail artists professional nail technicians
The Hottest Trend in Professional Manicures? Ditching the Salon
The Hottest Trend in Professional Manicures? Ditching the Salon
Read More
tax deductions
8 Overlooked Tax Deductions You Need to Know Before You File Your Taxes
8 Overlooked Tax Deductions You Need to Know Before You File Your Taxes
Read More
reef-safe-sunscreen-facts
Hold Up, Is 'Reef-Safe Sunscreen' Actually Just BS?
Hold Up, Is 'Reef-Safe Sunscreen' Actually Just BS?
Read More
Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr Get Real About Their Blended Family
Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr Get Real About Their Blended Family
Read More
what are money wounds
Unhealthy Financial Habits Will Turn Into Money Wounds. Here's How You Can Break the Cycle
Unhealthy Financial Habits Will Turn Into Money Wounds. Here's How You Can Break the Cycle
Read More
kelly ripa
Kelly Ripa Just Endorsed the Most Practical Summer Bag Trend Yet
Kelly Ripa Just Endorsed the Most Practical Summer Bag Trend Yet
Read More
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia Are Totally Twinning in Their Matching Accessories
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia Are Totally Twinning in Their Matching Accessories
Read More
finishing-touch-flawless-womens-painless-hair-remover-tout
My Peach Fuzz Is No Match for This Completely Painless $18 Hair Removal Tool
My Peach Fuzz Is No Match for This Completely Painless $18 Hair Removal Tool
Read More
ashley graham postpartum hair growth
Ashley Graham’s *Pretty* Excited About Her Postpartum Hair Growth
Ashley Graham’s *Pretty* Excited About Her Postpartum Hair Growth
Read More
Rege-Jean Page in Bridgerton
Shonda Rhimes Responded to the Outrage Over Regé-Jean Page Leaving ‘Bridgerton’
Shonda Rhimes Responded to the Outrage Over Regé-Jean Page Leaving ‘Bridgerton’
Read More
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady Called Out the Lack of Representation for Curvy Pregnant Women
Hunter McGrady Called Out the Lack of Representation for Curvy Pregnant Women
Read More
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale's New Honey Blonde Bob Haircut Should Be on Your Summer Mood Board
Lucy Hale's New Honey Blonde Bob Haircut Should Be on Your Summer Mood Board
Read More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Gave Us So Many Easter Eggs Pointing to the Next Re-Release...
Taylor Swift Just Gave Us So Many Easter Eggs Pointing to the Next Re-Release...
Read More
Nicola Coughlan
We Just Want to Talk About Nicola Coughlan’s Flawless Dress at the Costume Awards
We Just Want to Talk About Nicola Coughlan’s Flawless Dress at the Costume Awards
Read More
