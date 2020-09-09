DW McKinney

DW McKinney writes essays about blackness, motherhood, and the common experience. She has written for Sammiches & Psych Meds, Mothers Always Write, TAYO Literary Magazine, and Cagibi. She is currently working on For Langston, a project on dwmckinney.com, that features POC and opportunities for Othered writers and artists. Check her gram (thedwmckinney) or tweet her (@thedwmckinney).
10 Resources to Bookmark as You Work Through PTSD-Related Trauma
Video
These apps, databases, and communities help address triggers for BIPOC individuals.
Advertisement
What to do if you experience racism at work, according to an expert
Article
Teaching my biracial daughters that all hair is good hair is an act of self-love
Article
This new underwear company is helping mothers with postpartum recovery
Article
I didn't have a voice as a child—but my children will
Article
In Hot Comb, Ebony Flowers illustrates the intimate relationship between Black women and their hair
Article
Black women are the central focus in Ebony Flowers’ collection of graphic short stories, "Hot Comb." Here, Flowers shares her insight on Black women’s relationships, how racism and misogyny shape our hair experiences, and relinquishing self-imposed boundaries on our hair to make room for new life.
I love being a mom—but motherhood is not all I should talk about with friends, coworkers, or even my own family
Article
Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Kendra Young showed me Black girls could be heroes, too
Article
Advertisement
Being in public without fear of harassment is my right, but not my reality
Article
Why I only read books by Black authors in 2018
Article
How Addams Family Values taught me the racist Thanksgiving history I never learned in school
Article
The Craft was the root of my preteen empowerment
Article
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka demonstrate the struggle of Black excellence and Black womanhood
Article
As a black woman, I have to confront misogyny and racial inequality in childbirth
Article
Black women are not listened to. Our needs are not met. We are dying because of this ignorance. Medical professionals are operating in an inherently racist system that provides opportunities for subconscious racial biases to pervade.
When I go shopping as a Black woman
Article
Advertisement
As a Black woman and mother, the Austin bombings challenged my mental health as much as my safety
Article
I used to calm my anxiety by telling myself that my fears were unrealistic, that my family was safe. Then the Austin bombings began.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com