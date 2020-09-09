DW McKinney

These apps, databases, and communities help address triggers for BIPOC individuals.
In Hot Comb, Ebony Flowers illustrates the intimate relationship between Black women and their hair
Article
Black women are the central focus in Ebony Flowers’ collection of graphic short stories, "Hot Comb." Here, Flowers shares her insight on Black women’s relationships, how racism and misogyny shape our hair experiences, and relinquishing self-imposed boundaries on our hair to make room for new life.