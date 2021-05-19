Skip to content
Meet The Players Changing Gaming's Patriarchal Status Quo
Meet The Players Changing Gaming's Patriarchal Status Quo
These women are changing the gaming industry
Read More
10 Reasons Why You're Dreaming About Your Ex
10 Reasons Why You're Dreaming About Your Ex
3. Your dream is a symbol of a bigger problem.
Read More
7 ways to clean gunky earrings to make your bling sparkle like new
7 ways to clean gunky earrings to make your bling sparkle like new
Read More
Aileen Weintraub
Aileen Weintraub
fenty beauty foundation
Fenty’s Stay-in-Place Foundation Is Perfect for Summer, According to a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Fenty’s Stay-in-Place Foundation Is Perfect for Summer, According to a Celebrity Makeup Artist
skincare shopping bipoc caution
BIPOC Need to Be Wary of Skin Bleaching Beware of Skin Bleaching Ingredients—Plus, 3 Sneaky Culprits
BIPOC Need to Be Wary of Skin Bleaching Beware of Skin Bleaching Ingredients—Plus, 3 Sneaky Culprits
Tina Fey
Tina Fey Described Parenting Her Daughters as Having an “Office Crush,” and It’s Too Real
Tina Fey Described Parenting Her Daughters as Having an “Office Crush,” and It’s Too Real
kirby howell-baptiste
Kirby Howell-Baptiste Doesn't Get Imposter Syndrome, Thank You Very Much
Kirby Howell-Baptiste Doesn't Get Imposter Syndrome, Thank You Very Much
Lizzo's Routine for "Unstoppable" Skin Includes This Editor-Worshipped Face Oil
Lizzo’s Go-To Face Oil Makes Shoppers Look “at Least 10 Years Younger”
Lizzo’s Go-To Face Oil Makes Shoppers Look “at Least 10 Years Younger”
Yearbook
A Florida High School Altered Female Students’ Photos to Be “Modest"
A Florida High School Altered Female Students’ Photos to Be “Modest"
bipoc therapists to follow on Instagram
8 BIPOC Therapists You Need to Follow on Instagram For Better Mental Health
8 BIPOC Therapists You Need to Follow on Instagram For Better Mental Health
best-necklaces-for-every-neckline
A Celebrity Stylist Shares the Best Necklace Style for Every Neckline
A Celebrity Stylist Shares the Best Necklace Style for Every Neckline
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Loves Having Mommy Friends, but She Has a Rule for Giving Them Advice
Ashley Graham Loves Having Mommy Friends, but She Has a Rule for Giving Them Advice
trauma anniversary, anniversary effect
6 Therapist-Approved Ways to Deal With a Trauma Anniversary
6 Therapist-Approved Ways to Deal With a Trauma Anniversary
how to get rid of a hickey
8 Tricks for How to Get Rid of a Hickey, According to Dermatologists
8 Tricks for How to Get Rid of a Hickey, According to Dermatologists
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Gave Her Daughter a Delightfully Old-Fashioned Name With a Sweet Meaning
Emma Stone Gave Her Daughter a Delightfully Old-Fashioned Name With a Sweet Meaning
Elliot Page
Elliot Page Shared a Photo in His First Swim Trunks, and the Joy on His Face Is Beautiful
Elliot Page Shared a Photo in His First Swim Trunks, and the Joy on His Face Is Beautiful
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Is Making Her Acting Comeback With a Movie That Sounds *So* Intriguing
Lindsay Lohan Is Making Her Acting Comeback With a Movie That Sounds *So* Intriguing
AAPI-Beauty-Brands-Feature
The Best Asian-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop Today, Tomorrow, and Forever
The Best Asian-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop Today, Tomorrow, and Forever
AAPI-Brands-LifeStyle-Dinner
13 AAPI-Owned Lifestyle Brands You Need to Add to Your Shopping List ASAP
13 AAPI-Owned Lifestyle Brands You Need to Add to Your Shopping List ASAP
best-romantic-comedies-on-netflix
19 Rom-Coms on Netflix That Will Make You Laugh to Tears
19 Rom-Coms on Netflix That Will Make You Laugh to Tears
Lizzo
Lizzo Rocked a Flawless Long Silver Wig, and She Looks Good as Hell
Lizzo Rocked a Flawless Long Silver Wig, and She Looks Good as Hell
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith Opened Up About Race-Related Criticism for ‘Anne Boleyn’
Jodie Turner-Smith Opened Up About Race-Related Criticism for ‘Anne Boleyn’
acne cover patches
My Monstrous Blemishes Disappear Overnight With These $8 Pimple Patches
My Monstrous Blemishes Disappear Overnight With These $8 Pimple Patches
maelove night renewer cream
My Mom Said It Looked Like I Got Botox After One Night of Using This $28 Product
My Mom Said It Looked Like I Got Botox After One Night of Using This $28 Product
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Paid Tribute to Manchester Bombing Victims on the 4-Year Anniversary
Ariana Grande Paid Tribute to Manchester Bombing Victims on the 4-Year Anniversary
Anya Taylor-Joy
Every Single One of Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘SNL’ Outfits Was Better Than the Last
Every Single One of Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘SNL’ Outfits Was Better Than the Last
how-to-wear-headband
12 Fun, New Ways to Wear Headbands
12 Fun, New Ways to Wear Headbands
BBMAs best dressed
9 of the Best Dressed Stars on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
9 of the Best Dressed Stars on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
Aileen Weintraub
